Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot in altercation with Tory Lanez

The 'Savage' rapper says that someone intentionally tried to harm her

Megan Thee Stallion has broken her silence over the shooting incident with Tory Lanez that left her shot in the foot and is thankful to be alive.

The “Savage” rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to address the swirl of rumors surrounding the incident that took place on Sunday.

“I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy,” she captioned the post.

The post says that the current “narrative” is a false one and that her life was jeopardized during the altercation.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

The 25-year-old rising superstar continued by stating that the police offered assistance to her.

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” she wrote.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

The LAPD responded to Megan’s claims in a statement to TMZ and claimed she never identified herself as a victim on Sunday evening or since then to authorities.

“At the time Megan Thee [Stallion] was with police she did not report that she was the victim of any crime. And the LAPD has not received any additional information at this time,” the LAPD stated.

As theGrio previously reported, Lanez was arrested following a disturbance outside a house party in the Hollywood Hills in the early morning hours of July 12. Officers responded to the scene and were told by witnesses that people had been arguing inside an SUV before shots were fired in the air, and the vehicle sped off, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement tracked down the car and found the hip-hop stars inside along with another woman. A search of the SUV turned up a gun. Four shell casings were also found at the residence.

