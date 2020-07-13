Tory Lanez arrested on gun charge, Megan Thee Stallion injured

The rappers have been the subject of dating rumors since May 2020 but neither has publicly addressed the speculation.



via Getty

Megan Thee Stallion was a victim in a shooting incident involving rapper Tory Lanez over the weekend.

Luckily, no one suffered fatal or life-threatening injuries.

Lanez was arrested following a disturbance outside a house party in the Hollywood Hills in the early morning hours of July 12. According to TMZ, officers responded to the scene and were told by witnesses that people had been arguing inside an SUV before shots were fired in the air, and the vehicle sped off, the report states.

Law enforcement tracked down the car and found the hip-hop stars inside along with another woman. A search of the SUV turned up a gun. Four shell casings were also found at the residence.

Read More: Eazy-E’s daughters beef over Megan Thee Stallion’s new single ‘Girls In The Hood’

Stallion injured her foot on broken glass from the window found on the floor of the car. She was treated at the local hospital, while Lanez was taken to jail. He has been charged with a felony for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Police have made clear that Hot Girl Meg was a “victim” in the incident.

A night before his arrest, Lanez and Megan The Stallion attended a pool party with Kylie Jenner. The trio appeared together on Instagram Live, which had many fans taking to social media to express their confusion.

Some folks just can’t wrap their head around how the artist is pals with both Jenner and her former bestie Jordyn Woods.

“There’s something about Megan Thee Stallion & Kylie Jenner hanging out together that doesn’t sit well with my spirit,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another added, “Tory Lanez spent one night with Kylie, now the [n*gga] in jail.”

According to published reports, the gun fire occurred miles away from Jenner’s home.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé’s ‘Savage’ remix reaches No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Hotties we’re on the COVER OF NME MAGAZINE 💧💙 pic.twitter.com/TGCkPWU7SC — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 3, 2020

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion have been the subject of dating rumors since May 2020 but neither of them has publicly addressed the speculation.

Fans suspect the two are boo’d up after isolating together during the coronavirus quarantine.

Lanez, however, previously admitted to having a crush on Kylir Jenner.

During an April 2020 episode of his show, Quarantine Rado, he responded to the reality TV star hopping on his live stream, saying, “I got a crush on you but I can’t go too far because you’re already taken…I hope I get a date with you one day.”

Subscribe to theGrio’s Dear Culture podcast on Spotify, Apple and Stitcher.