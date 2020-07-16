Jamie Foxx tempts fate in thrilling ‘Project Power’ trailer

The upcoming thriller from Netflix also stars Dominique Fishback.

Jamie Foxx accepts Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Just Mercy" onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

Netflix just dropped the first official trailer for its upcoming thriller, Project Power, and in it, Jamie Foxx is tempting face and racing the clock.

Aside from Foxx, the film features a long list of talent, including Courtney B. Vance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Rodrigo Santoro, Allen Maldonado, and Amy Landecker.

Peep the official description:

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

Project Power is written by Mattson Tomlin and directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. It’s due to hit the streamer on August 14.

Check out the trailer:

Considering how much we loved Netflix’s latest action flick, The Old Guard, we are here for another wild ride from the streamer. ICYMI, the incredible offering is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and stars Kiki Layne, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Charlize Theron. The ladies play immortal warriors destined to save the world over and over, and the film proves Black women can win in any genre.

