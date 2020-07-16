Nick Cannon issues apology to ‘Jewish sisters and brothers’

TV host says that he used words he thought were factual to uplift his community, but turned out to be 'hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community'

Loading the player...

Earlier this week, Nick Cannon expressed anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast which resulted in his termination. Now the multi-hyphenated entertainer has issued an apology for his remarks.

ViacomCBS, the parent company to MTV and VH1, has acknowledged his public apology and is open to dialogue with one of their biggest stars.

READ MORE: ViacomCBS terminates partnership with Nick Cannon over controversial interview

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin,” tweeted Cannon.

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

Cannon’s comments sparked controversy while interviewing Professor Griff, a former member of the rap group Public Enemy. This episode was recorded in May 2019 and released on June 30. In their conversation, the two discussed racial bias and what they believe is the core of white supremacy.

Cannon also argued that all non-Black people have historically operated from a place of lack which has caused them to act out of fear and commit heinous acts to survive. He also said that Jewish people have co-opted the Hebrew identity.

Jewish leaders and their allies criticized the Love Don’t Cost A Thing actor’s “divisive” remarks.

(Getty Images)

ViacomCBS issued a statement in response to Cannon’s comments:

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him,” the company said.

Cannon initially asked for an apology from ViacomCBS for how quickly the company was willing to fire him. Not only did he initially seek an apology, but he has also petitioned for full creative rights and ownership of Wild N’ Out.

“I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the Black community,” Cannon’s initial marks on leaving ViacomCBS. However, the tide soon shifted when he has offered an apology for the things he said.

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

He continued his apology by sharing the work he has done over the last couple of days to educate himself on why his comments were received as anti-Semitic.

“I just had the blessed opportunity to converse with Rabbi Abraham Cooper director of global social action Simon Wiesenthal. My first words to my brother [were], I apologize for the hurt I caused the Jewish Community….,” Cannon tweeted.

I just had the blessed opportunity to converse with Rabbi Abraham Cooper director of global social action @SimonWiesenthal My first words to my brother was, I apologize for the hurt I caused the Jewish Community…. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

On my podcast I used words & referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community For this I am deeply sorry but now together we can write a new chapter of healing — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

READ MORE: Nick Cannon wants full ownership of ‘Wild N Out,’ apology from ViacomCBS

With Cannon’s newfound perspective, ViacomCBS issued a new statement regarding the Wild N’ Out showrunner’s future relationship with the network.

“Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends,” the statement said. “On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!