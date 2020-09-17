Eric Trump to comply with New York AG’s subpoena only after Election Day

The president's son is accused of refusing to cooperate with an investigation calling for his testimony.

Lawyers for Eric Trump say he will comply with the New York Attorney General’s subpoena related to the probe of the Trump Organization, but only after the 2020 presidential election.

According to a court filing on Thursday (Sept. 17), lawyers for Trump cited an “extreme travel schedule” and said they were requesting the delay, in part, to “avoid the use of his deposition attendance for political purposes,” The Hill reports.

The legal team also noted that it is “well known” that most or all law enforcement and regulatory agencies avoid “certain actions” within the 60-days leading up to a major election.

In July, Trump canceled a scheduled session with New York Attorney General Letitia James at the last minute.

James last month accused him of refusing to comply with the subpoena for his testimony, something Trump’s attorneys deny.

Eric Trump accuses Dems of using stay-home orders to stop Trump campaign, says virus will 'magically' disappear after election

In response to the Thursday filing James said, “No one is above the law, period.”.

James, in a statement to CNBC, said that “while we cannot comment on the particular steps we’re taking on specific litigation, we won’t allow any entity or individual to dictate how our investigation will proceed or allow anyone to evade a lawful subpoena.”

In March of 2019, the AG’s office opened a civil investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization trying to determine whether they misrepresented the value of assets on annual financial statements that were used to obtain favorable terms for loans and tax benefits.

Last year, James reached a settlement with the president under which he admitted to the misuse of funds from a personal foundation to support his campaign and pay business debt.

Meanwhile, Trump says he’d ‘negotiate’ a third term as president in 2024, theGRIO previously reported.

At a campaign event in Nevada on Saturday night, Trump proclaimed that he would “win Nevada,” a state that he lost in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. He declared that he would win four more years in the White House.

“And then after that,” he said, “we’ll negotiate, right? Because we’re probably—based on the way we were treated—we are probably entitled to another four after that.”

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1951 after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected to the presidency four times. The amendment limited presidents to two terms in office. There are no provisions or reasons that a president would be able to negotiate.

