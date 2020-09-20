Regina King accepts Emmy for ‘Watchmen’ wearing Breonna Taylor t-shirt

King also shouted out Ruth Bader Ginsburg and urged viewers to vote during her acceptance speech.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Loading the player...

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are in full swing and Regina King just scored a major win for her leading role in Watchmen.

King, 49, won Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Drama for fronting the HBO series that also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who just won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Read More: Regina King unveils directorial debut ‘One Night in Miami’ at Venice Film Festival

King accepted the award from her home while wearing a pink suit with a t-shirt that featured the face of Breonna Taylor under the words “Say Her Name.” In her speech, Regina King urged viewers to vote after acknowledging the other women nominated in her category including Kerry Washington and Octavia Spencer. She also made sure to pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at the age of 87.

“I truly love being a thespian…Thank you Television Academy for choosing me to represent the thespian community…Damon Lindelof I love you, brother,” she said to the show’s creator and EP. “Thank you for your brilliant mind. Thank you for choosing all of us to join this journey as you stepped outside of your comfort zone and led us on a journey where we could bring art to truth to power.”

Read More: ‘Watchmen’ cast demands ‘wash your hands’ in COVID-19 PSA

In Regina King's #Emmys acceptance speech, she urges viewers to vote in the upcoming election: "Have a voting plan. Go to @ballotpedia. Vote up the ballot, please" https://t.co/KRKe5VL4hh pic.twitter.com/xR4UOCVMjc September 21, 2020

As usual, King used her platform to share an important message.

“Gotta vote. I would be remiss not to mention that, being a part of a show as prescient as Watchmen. Have a voting plan, go to ballotpedia.com, vote up the ballot, please. Go to ballotpedia.com and find out who are voting in your municiapal elections. It is very important,” she urged. “Be a good human. Rest in power, RBG. Thank you.”

Watchmen has already won four Creative Arts Emmys this week and was a monumental success for HBO, even if for only one season, earning the network 26 total Emmy nominations.

150 days since BREONNA TAYLOR was murdered. Too often BLACK WOMEN who die from police violence are forgotten. SAY HER NAME. This tee was made in partnership with the BREONNA TAYLOR Foundation to whom all profits are given. https://t.co/FgxDiUORBP pic.twitter.com/mWq1oybSWX — Regina King (@ReginaKing) August 10, 2020

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!