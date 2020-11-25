Halle Berry responds to LisaRaye McCoy’s bedroom claims: ‘Ask my man’

On Fox Soul's 'Cocktail with Queens,' McCoy brought up long-rumored claims that Berry isn't good between the sheets

Halle Berry responded to fellow actress LisaRaye McCoy‘s recent commentary on rumors of the Oscar winner’s skills in the bedroom.

Despite Berry being considered one of the sexiest women in Hollywood, McCoy said she “heard” that Berry, 54, isn’t good in the sex department.

McCoy made the claim during a recent episode of Fox Soul’s digital talk show Cocktail with Queens with co-hosts Claudia Jordan, McCoy, Vivica A. Fox, and Syleena Johnson.

According to LisaRaye, there’s a rumor floating around that Halle Berry isn’t good in bed? pic.twitter.com/GOnEllCqC8 — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) November 23, 2020

The conversation was originally about producer Hitmaka’s appearance on Drink Champs and his alleged relationships with Naturi Naughton and Teairra Mari, according to Hotnewhiphop.com.

“I can’t imagine Toni Braxton not being able to put it down with the amount of love songs this girl got,” Johnson said.

“You don’t know what she be doing in the bedroom. It’s just like Halle Berry,” McCoy interjected. “All [words] and no action!”

Interested in what McCoy had to say, Jordon asked her to clarify, to which McCoy replied, “That’s what they said. That’s what I read. That’s what I’ve heard. That’s what they say.”

Reactions from social media have been mixed. Some users have egged on the drama between the stars and others have defended Berry. On Wednesday, however, Berry decided to break her silence and tweeted McCoy directly.

“Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know,” she tweeted jokingly.

she might wanna stop talking bout what she heard about @halleberry and try to put some decent content out her biggest movie credit was players club pic.twitter.com/u1FY9fenB8 — Ryanscott115 (@Thedevilsdad) November 25, 2020

Ms Halle said ask the source pic.twitter.com/Oe6TqHby8s — Alika (@shotsofAlika) November 25, 2020

Regardless of the rumors, the Academy Award-winning actress’s new relationship with record producer and Grammy-winning singer Van Hunt, 50, has been going strong for some months.

As theGrio previously reported, Berry has had a series of relationships play out in the public over the years, but ever since her separation from ex-husband Olivier Martinez, she’s kept fairly quiet about her love life.

Berry has been married three times: David Justice from 1993 to 1997, Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, and Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She also had a long-term relationship with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry with whom she had her daughter, Nahla. Her son Maceo is with Martinez.

