Hosea Chanchez pays tribute to Brandy: ‘You are the Grammy’

"A living legend who has Broken down barriers in every medium of arts, entertainment & media," the actor writes on Instagram.

After R&B artist Brandy did not receive any Grammy nominations for her latest album B7, her former costar on The Game took to Instagram to give the singer her flowers.

Hosea Chanchez proudly celebrated her talent and drive with an Instagram post, featuring a photo of Brandy holding one of her several Grammy awards. In a heartfelt caption, he uplifted the singer for her work in music and beyond, regardless of the Academy’s decision not to nominate her latest work.

“You are the Grammy,” he writes in all-caps to start the post. ” A living legend who has Broken down barriers in every medium of arts, entertainment & media. A true and passionate artist who knows no limits, from DIAMOND records, acting, singing, film, television, Broadway, and soon the Super Bowl. You don’t need ANOTHER Grammy to validate what GOD has told you, you are enough. Your voice, your talent, your heart, your ear, and instinct is a rare gift.”

Chanchez was not alone in publicly expressing disagreement with the Grammy’s choice of nominees in the R&B category. Singer and actress Teyana Taylor shared her opinion on women seemingly being shut out of the Best R&B album category and minimally nominated elsewhere despite the quantity and quality of work released.

“Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM,” she wrote on Twitter, sharing the Grammy’s post listing the men nominated in the coveted category.

Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is dick in this category. https://t.co/LlL769FbTR — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) November 24, 2020

A later tweet uplifted the women who have released music who she feels were glossed over. She included Brandy, H.E.R., Summer Walker, and others in her list of artists.

Brandy. H.E.R. Kehlani. Summer walker. Victoria Monet. Jhene. JoJo. Ari Lenox. SZA. Tinashe. The list goes on and on. But know, you are loved and appreciated over here. Goodnight 🤎 #RB — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) November 25, 2020

Brandy’s album B7 was released July 31, 2020, eight years after her last studio album Two Eleven. The album explores themes such as overcoming depression, love, and heartbreak. During an interview with theGrio, the 41-year-old shared why it was important to her to direct attention to mental health on the album.

“We don’t want to go to therapy. We don’t want to sit down and talk to a counselor. We don’t want to because we think that makes us crazy. And that’s not the case,” she says. ” “A lot of the songs on the album, I was talking about the times where I wasn’t my best self. And I think when people can hear me say that, they can get help.”

Despite missed opportunities in the nomination list, a lot of fan favorites received Grammy nods, some for the first time. theGrio reported Beyoncé leads with nine nominations for the 63d annual ceremony. Roddy Rich follows closely behind with six nominations and Megan Thee Stallion has a few nods worth celebrating, including the coveted ‘Best New Artist’ award. Trevor Noah is set to host the event.

