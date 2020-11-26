Dallas Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul is dead at 54

Team staff got Paul to a hospital from its Frisco facility, where family was able to be at his bedside.

The strength and conditioning coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.

Markus Paul, who was 54, had been with the team since 2018.

Markus Paul, the Dallas Cowboys’ 54-year-old strength and conditioning coordinator, died Wednesday after a medical emergency, according to the team.

Paul had been at work in Frisco, Texas when his emergency occurred. Team medical personnel assisted him, and he was transported to Plano Presbyterian Hospital. His family was able to be at his side there when he passed away.

His cause of death has not been announced.

“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family,” Jerry Jones, the Cowboys’ owner and general manager, said in a statement. “He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star.”

“His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all our players and the entire organization,” said Jones. “We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better.”

In a separate statement, Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy called Paul a “leader.”

“He earned the players’ respect and attention because he cared so much and was a naturally gifted communicator — both on the personal and professional levels,” McCarthy noted. “He handled every situation, sometimes with a smile and a pat on the back and sometimes with tough love.”

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith tweeted a message of condolences and tribute: “Thank you Markus for being you. Learned a lot from observing you. Servant leader. Missing the laughs and jokes. Rest in Heaven. Peace, love, and prayers to all affected.”

Before joining the Cowboys, Paul had made the rounds at a number of NFL teams. He was previously with the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants.

Each team released a short statement praising him.

