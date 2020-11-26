PETA reimagines famous Thanksgiving painting with vegan celebrities

Ava Duvernay, Jermaine Dupri, Mena Massoud and others appeared in the Norman Rockwell inspired portrait

Artist Nikkolas Smith brought famous vegan faces together in a painting inspired by Norman Rockwell’s “Freedom From Want.” The painting of the animal product-free Thanksgiving meal was part of PETA’s #ThanksVegan campaign.

In 1941, during the Great Depression Norman Rockwell painted a Thanksgiving’s dinner which showed happiness and joy.

Smith is known for his paintings depicting George Floyd, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Chadwick Boseman, and others.

Restauranteur Pinky Cole, Jermaine Dupri, influencer Tabitha Brown, actor Mayim Bialik, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Aladdin‘s Mena Massoud, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, and rapper Grey were featured in the painting.

“I choose to eat plant-based on Thanksgiving, which to me is the healthier option. It gives me energy vs. making me want to take a nap! This painting shows off the best parts of Thanksgiving—family, friends, and all the cranberries, sweet potatoes, and greens anyone could want,” Jermaine Dupri said in a statement.

Bialik remarked, “I am honored to be a part of this take on Norman Rockwell’s Thanksgiving. This new version is the world I want my children to grow up in—one that celebrates diversity and puts kindness to animals on the table.”

“Vegan holiday meals are super-popular, and for good reason. That includes family gatherings like Thanksgiving and we want to celebrate that evolution!” added Massoud.

In a video exclusively recorded for PETA, Cole shared a recipe for ‘Drunken Mushroom with Purple Potato Mash and a Green Pea Purée. Her restaurant Slutty Vegan is a hotspot for vegans and non-vegans alike.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity from PETA to show people they can eat delicious food without harming animals or risking their health,” said Cole in a statement. “Serving vibrant vegan meals to my friends and community is what Slutty Vegan is all about, and it’s a joy to see my dream reflected in this re-envisioned painting this Thanksgiving.”

theGrio reported veganism is growing in popularity among Black Americans. Jay-Z and Beyoncé hosted a concert ticket giveaway to fans who chose a vegan lifestyle. Cardi B launched a vegan fashion line and Snoop Dog helps promote “Beyond Meat.”

Keith Tucker, a health activist in Seattle, said KRS-One influenced his lifestyle. The rapper has spread health awareness through his music since the early 19990s.

“Hip-hop is the biggest influence on planet Earth when it comes to young people,” Tucker adds. “It’s the CNN for the black community. If we can move it in a green direction, the world will move in a green direction. It’s going viral right now.”

