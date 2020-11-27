Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Jackson was likely infected at M&T Bank Stadium last Sunday

Former Louisville star, Heisman Trophy winner and the league’s reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources: #Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2020

Multiple reports, including ESPN, say the Ravens’ quarterback, known for his electrifying runs as well as his ability to hit receivers on a dime, won’t be playing on Sunday due to a positive test.

He joins starting running back Mark Ingram and starting defensive end Calais Campbell as part of an outbreak on the Baltimore Ravens that has affected a dozen or more players and staff.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates against the Tennessee Titans at M

The outbreak has already impacted the NFL schedule by moving the marquee game between the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ravens, an anticipated divisional matchup, to Sunday from Thursday, drawing the ire of several Steelers players who felt the move gave the team an advantage.

First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh. — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 25, 2020

ESPN was told that Jackson was likely infected at M&T Bank Stadium last Sunday in the team’s loss to the Titans, a rematch of the AFC Divisional playoff game in January which the Titans won in an upset. Center Patrick Mehari has also tested positive. With injuries and the COVID outbreak, the Ravens are down five starters with a game the league is unlikely to postpone again because of its impact on the overall NFL schedule.

QB Robert Griffin III, better known to the league and fans as RGIII, who was once the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team and has been Jackson’s backup for the last two seasons, is expected to step in for him for the next two weeks as Jackson will be required to quarantine for 10 days.

Praying for my brother @Lj_era8 and every player, staff member and their families dealing with COVID-19. Ensuring the safety of the entire organization is important.

Handling this outbreak within the team is bigger than football — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 27, 2020

Jackson has not spoken publicly about being removed from the lineup. Ravens coach John Harbaugh informed the team that they would not be able to access their facility until at least Monday.

This is yet another setback for the once high-flying Ravens who despite a 6-4 record have lost three of their last four games. Jackson struggled after a stellar season last year and has endured the steepest decline in quarterback rating of all active starters from 83.0 to 62.5 this season.

Ravens superfan and YouTube vlogger IngravenVids’ posted a video assessment of just how bad this latest Ravens news is.

