Man charged with killing 21 Savage’s brother Terrell Davis

Tyrece Fuller, 21, was charged with possession of a knife and murder

A man has been charged with the stabbing death of rapper TM1way, also known as Terrell Davis, according to the Guardian. Davis was a drill rapper who lived near Brixton, South London. Davis and rapper 21 Savage were brothers, though Davis was based in the U.K. and 21 Savage in the U.S.

BBC is reporting that Tyrece Fuller, 21, was charged with possession of a knife and murder. Fuller is expected to be seen in court on Dec. 2.

TM1way via social media.

While shopping with his grandmother, Davis was stabbed by a “former pal” near his family home in London, according to The Sun. An air ambulance and paramedics arrived at the scene to try and save Davis, but he was pronounced dead before he was moved.

“Terrell’s family are distraught and we are providing them with support via specially trained officers as they begin to grieve for him,” said a police spokesperson.

According to theGrio, 21 Savage mourned the death of his younger brother on social media after his murder. He and Davis were both born in London but Savage moved to Atlanta at the age of seven with his mother.

“Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro,” he wrote on Instagram. “I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that sh*t back.”

According to The Sun, 21 Savage lost another brother, Quantivayus Joseph, in 2014 in a drug deal gone wrong.

Biba Adams contributed to this report.

