Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reportedly choosing Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff

The Georgetown Law graduate who also served as chief of staff to President Clinton will join at least two other Black women who are set to hold senior roles in Harris' office.

Earlier this week President-elect Joe Biden made headlines when he announced that he had hired an all-female senior communications team. Now it’s being reported that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is furthering this unprecedented pro-woman administration with her eyes set on Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff.

Currently, Flournoy is serving as chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton, but according to CNN, a reputable source has shared that she’s already been chosen to be Harris’ chief of staff.

VP Elect Kamala Harris and Chief of Staff Tina Flournoy

If these speculations are true, the Georgetown Law graduate who also served as assistant to President Clinton for public policy at the American Federation of Teachers will join at least two other Black women who are set to hold senior roles in Harris’ office.

As we previously reported, Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, will now serve as a senior adviser and chief spokesperson for the vice president-elect. Haitian-American Ashley Etienne, another senior adviser on the Biden campaign, will also serve as communications director for Harris.

Sanders proved herself to be a force to be reckoned with as the youngest presidential press secretary in 2016 when she worked on the presidential campaign for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. And in August of this year, Vanity Fair called Etienne “Biden’s deadliest weapon against Trump” and “the queen of the war rooms” for her involvement in Democrats’ impeachment messaging towards Donald Trump.

With Flournoy’s extensive experience, which includes serving as finance director for then-Vice President Al Gore‘s 2000 presidential campaign and deputy campaign manager in the 1992 Clinton and Gore Presidential Transition Office and in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, it’s clear that Harris is arming herself with women who are political heavy hitters that can not just be dismissed as “diversity hires”.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” Biden explained in a statement explaining his administration’s historic approach. “These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris today announced new members of the White House staff who will serve in senior communications roles.



For the first time in history, these communications roles will be filled entirely by women.https://t.co/SjWAWJg941 — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 29, 2020

