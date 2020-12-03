Tyrese Gibson says he, Dwayne Johnson have ended their feud

Tyrese revealed that he and Dwayne Johnson had a four hour conversation in which they healed their rift

Years after a rather public fall out, singer turned actor Tyrese Gibson is now revealing that he’s buried the hatchet with former Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Recently during a new interview on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz, Gibson shared that he and Johnson called a truce last month following a lengthy heart-to-heart conversation that allowed them to finally let bygones be bygones.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 01: Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (L) and recording artist/actor Tyrese Gibson attend Universal Pictures’ “Furious 7” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 1, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“Here’s the thing, and I actually said this about The Rock, me and The Rock peaced up by the way, we talked for four hours about three weeks ago,” Gibson recalled. “Yeah, we talked. We did at least four hours, it was great.”

The rift initially began after Gibson accused The Rock of being selfish for signing on to do a spin-off movie which had a shooting schedule that pushed back the release date of Furious 9. At the time Tyrese took several personal shots at Johnson on social media but now he admits, “What’s interesting about The Fast & The Furious is it’s not about any of us individually. See we’re like the UN at this point. It’s just like, we kinda, everyone gets to go to the theater and say ‘He and she looks like me.'”

For longtime fans, this amends is a longtime coming given that in 2018, the actor was already admitting that he had remorse about how he treated Johnson publicly.

“I found myself being the messenger on behalf of various people associated to the franchise, but stupid me was the only one who went public about those feelings, which is my own fault,” he conceded during a sit down with TMZ‘s Van Lahan on Lathan’s The Red Pill podcast. “It’s not professional, it’s not cool.”

“I don’t really recall anything that [Johnson] either said directly or subliminally being as big a deal as the way I was going at him which was not cool,” he explained. “There’s a way of going about communicating and dealing with issues. There’s issues on all movie sets and TV shows. I do regret those psych meds and letting that stuff influence me. It’s like being drunk, you gotta say exactly how you feel and you’re not in your right state of mind.”



