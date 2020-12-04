CBS reboot of ‘The Equalizer’ starring Queen Latifah nabs post-Super Bowl premiere

The latest version of the popular detective series will air just after the NFL extravaganza

The highly-anticipated reboot of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah just landed the ultimate premiere spot.

CBS announced that the new series will premiere right after Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7. That means all eyes will be on Queen Latifah as she takes on the role of the new Equalizer, Robyn McCall.

In the reimagined show, which was written by Castle creators Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller, Queen Latifah, 49, will play the lead role originally made famous by Edward Woodward.

The original Equalizer TV series, created by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan, aired on CBS for four seasons in the mid to late 1980s. Woodward played Robert McCall, a retired intelligence agent who uses skills gained from that career to help innocent people in dangerous circumstances get justice.

Denzel Washington played the character loosely based on the character in two films.

In the television reboot, McCall is described as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

theGrio caught up with Debra Martin Chase, who serves as an executive producer on the reboot, to find out what made Queen Latifah the perfect choice for the new version.

“What’s interesting about ‘The Equalizer’ is that it’s a person who is very grounded. The equalizer is a vigilante for the good guys,” Martin Chase said. “It’s someone who cares deeply about justice, about equality, about helping people, who can kick ass and who garners the respect of everybody and that’s Queen Latifah.”

The all-star cast also includes Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette; former Sex and the City and Law and Order star Chris Noth as William Bishop; Tory Kittles as Det. Marcus Dante; Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian; Liza Lapira as Melody Bayani, and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah.

After the post-Super Bowl premiere, the show will move to its regular time slot at 8 p.m. on Sundays.

“The Super Bowl and the AFC Championship Game in primetime is the ultimate combination to promote and showcase an episode of a highly anticipated new series, a rising procedural drama and our acclaimed late night franchises,” Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “With these games and the Grammys, CBS will have the biggest audience events on television for three consecutive weeks in early 2021. I can’t think of a better way to start the new year or a better promotional environment for our mid-season schedule.”

