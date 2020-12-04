Kamala Harris: Husband will be ‘second gentleman but I’ll call him honey’

Tapper adds, 'I like second dude, but I will defer'

Kamala Harris has made history as the first female vice president-elect, but she won’t be the only one with a name change.

In a recent interview with Jake Tapper of CNN on Thursday, Harris was asked how she will officially address her husband Doug Emhoff once sworn into office on January 20th.

Throughout history, men have held the coveted position, making their wives officially ‘first ladies.’ As the first fellow to take the seat, many wonder what Emhoff title will be. Tapper suggested ‘second gentleman’ or even informally, the ‘second dude.’ The former Senator responded with,

“No, I’ll call him honey,” she giggles per People.

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff walk in the Downton Holiday Market on November 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Emhoff is an entertainment attorney and plans to leave the California law firm he works at to take on his new position in the White House. He says he wants to see more women making political moves.

“I want more women in office, and I want more partners, whoever their partner is, to support them and to provide an opportunity and an environment for success,” Emhoff said in October with the NowThis News.

The couple married in August 2014 in a small Santa Barbara courthouse, per The Washington Post. Emhoff, who has children from a previous relationship, calls the vice president-elect “Momala” because stepmom just didn’t fit.

During the interview with Tapper he asked, “What should we be calling [Emhoff] him?”

She replies, “Well, I think that the term has evolved into the ‘second gentleman.’”

Tapper adds, “I like second dude, but I will defer.”

Senator Harris says, “I think some of his friends are inclined to say that [as well.]”

