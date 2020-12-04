Megyn Kelly says BLM ‘morphed into movement ‘co-opted by activists’

The former Fox News and NBC anchor says Black Lives Matter has become a 'political' group

Megyn Kelly offered an interesting opinion on the Black Lives Matter movement during a recent interview.

During a sit down with The Carlos Watson Show the former Fox News anchor and NBC host said the movement switched gears after the death of George Floyd. She says initially she was sympathetic but when she saw the riots her opinions changed, per The Hill.

“And when I saw the riots unfold, my first instinct was how can we ask people to respect law and order and sort of the balance of decency when we don’t live that,” she told Watson.

“I began to feel very differently, as it morphed into more of a political movement, where to me it seemed co-opted by activists, as opposed to just people who wanted change,” said Kelly. “And some reform in law enforcement turned into ‘defund the police.’ ”

Defunding the police is a concept that demands the reallocation of funds from the police department into community supports such as housing, mental health and youth services.

“This is not the way to get buy-in on, you know, what started as I think an earnest effort to improve Black lives,” she says.

The social justice movement Black Lives Matter started in 2013 as a response to the death of Trayvon Martin and the acquittal of his killer, George Zimmerman. To some, the organization is polarizing for its attempts to hold police accountable and for the peaceful protests and direct actions it has generated and supported.

Kelly adds Black people need the support of white people to see change.

“And I think the reality of our racial struggle right now, in part, is for Black people to ascend in a meaningful way, the truth is you need white buy-in too,” she said.

