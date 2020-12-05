Brooklyn woman’s afro breaks Guinness World Record

It took nine years for Simone Williams to grow her afro

The Guinness World Records have officially certified Brooklynite, Simone Williams’s afro as the biggest in the world. It measures in at 8.07 inches tall, 8.85 inches wide, and over 4-feet-10-inches in circumference.

According to the NY Post, Aevin Dugis, the previous record-holder inspired Williams to compete for the title.

a black woman just broke the Guinness world record for the largest Afro & every comment under the post on TSR are basically “i’ve seen bigger but congrats to her “ 🙄 i can’t stand backhanded compliments!! like obviously those people didn’t apply for the damn record!! December 5, 2020

“I googled ‘world’s largest afro,’ and when she came up I was in awe,” Williams told Guinness. “At the time, I didn’t think my hair was anywhere close to hers, she was goals! But I was so happy to see that she was recognized and there was a chance for others to be recognized too.”

A New Orleans-based social worker, Dugis held the title for eight years with her natural-grown ‘do, which measured 4-foot-4-inches in circumference, the Post reported.

After years of getting perms and straightening her hair from middle school through college, it took nine years for Williams to grow her now unmatched afro.

via Guinness World Records

“I chose to transition [to natural hair] at the age of 23. It began because I wanted to save money spent at the hair salon to help with the cost of moving into my first apartment,” Williams said.

Although she admits that “maintaining my afro can be a task, especially when it comes to detangling,” Williams told the NY Post she doesn’t go to salons.

She told the Post that she generally washes her hair once a week or every two weeks, and that it takes about six hours to dry since she avoids heat damage by not using a blow-dryer.

Nah Guinness world record for the largest Afro is hella funny. That woman Afro is like ten of my friends Afros easily lmaoo December 5, 2020

She said going out with her hair styled in a voluminous afro, high puff or top bun tends to garner compliments as well as confused stares, but the pride that comes with rocking her natural hair more than compensates for the gawkers.

Williams told Guinness that her natural hair has been a journey. “I most definitely see it as my statement piece.”

