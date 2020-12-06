Clyburn pushes for Jaime Harrison to hold top DNC position

Jaime Harrison receives backing from a key Democrat and fellow South Carolinian

Loading the player...

Jim Clyburn, the longtime Democratic representative from South Carolina and key supporter of President-elect Joe Biden, is pushing hard for Jaime Harrison to be the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Politico, citing a congressional aide, that Clyburn, House majority whip, has spent the last few weeks advocating for Harrison, and has had conversations with Biden about the DNC chair position.

Harrison, a former South Carolina party chairman and current associate chair of the DNC, has the support of Clyburn as well as the backing of several state party chairs, and is inching closer to becoming the next leader of the national party.

Although Biden has not publicly announced whom he prefers at the helm of the DNC, many party members view Harrison as a natural fit. Harrison is best known for his challenge this year against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. While he lost the race by 10 percentage points, he raised an impressive $131 million during the campaign, making him the best-funded Senate candidate ever, Politico reports.

House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) makes opening statements before U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies at a House subcommittee hearing on the Trump administration’s coronavirus response on September 1, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Nicholas Kamm-Pool/Getty Images)

Read More: Rep. Jim Clyburn was instrumental to Joe Biden’s success

Clyburn, whose endorsement for Biden helped resurrect his campaign and whom Biden credited as having “brought me back,” is a powerful ally for Harrison.

“Jaime’s unique life experiences will serve him well as chair,” Clyburn said. “He grew up in rural Orangeburg, South Carolina, and is well prepared educationally and politically to lead the DNC.”

(Photo: Jamie Harrison for US Senate)

According to Politico, a group of about 70 state party chairs and vice chairs sent a letter to Biden last month, asking him “to consider the following attributes that we feel will contribute mightily to the success of the DNC chair.”

Read More: Jaime Harrison says he’s open to accepting DNC chair, if offered

Although Harrison wasn’t named in the letter, the traits described someone who “Has served in State Party Leadership,” “Has experience in raising money for candidates, committees, and other allied organizations,” and “Has a strong media presence and ability to take on Republicans.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

