Simone Biles confirms she’s living with Jonathan Owens in response to troll

Simone Biles has clapped back at haters who doubted her relationship with NFL player Jonathan Owens by confirming they are living together.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, a troll commented that her boyfriend “never post you,” to which Biles replied “We live together he doesn’t need to post me,” PEOPLE Magazine reports.

Owens, who plays safety for the Houston Texans, does posts pictures of the Olympian on his Instagram – just not as many as she posts of him.

The type of photos Owens publishes are often related to football, with a few dedicated to his friends and loved ones.

The Shade Room reported that Biles gave him a PlayStation 5, saying the early Christmas gift earned her the “best girlfriend award.”

A picture of Owens sitting next to an unboxed PS5 was shared on Biles’ Instagram stories, with the caption noting that she now needs more friends because her boyfriend will be too occupied playing video games.

“World’s best girlfriend award goes to me, but may need more friends bc imma lose him now lmao,” Biles wrote.

The gold medalist previously dated Stacey Ervin Jr., which lasted for almost three years before they called it quits in March.

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she told Vogue about the breakup. “But it was for the best.”

theGrio previously reported, Biles and Owens began dating in August.

The gold medalist is expected to attend the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed this summer to July 23, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

