Bozoma Saint John’s memoir to be published by Viking

The businesswoman took to Instagram for the announcement.

Months after making the move to Netflix as their global chief marketing officer, Bozoma Saint John’s memoir, “The Urgent Life,” is set to be published by Viking in 2022.

Saint John recently left Endeavor, where she was also chief marketing officer for almost two years. Her extensive and impressive career spans years working with PepsiCo, Beats Music, Apple Music, and Uber, giving her plenty of experience for a stellar memoir.

Saint John took to Instagram to announce the good news with her fans. The post has already earned over 25,000 likes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 06: Bozoma Saint John speaks at NYFW: The Talks, The New Face of Fashion presented by BMW during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG)

She describes her memoir as, “A tale of how grief and loss broke my marriage, and then put it back together again. The story of how I learned to accept change – fear it less and embrace it more. A story of endurance and inspiration. Loss taught me to live with urgency. Faith taught me that I could survive the unimaginable. And love gave me the endurance to not only overcome fear but overwhelming grief.⁣⁣⁣⁣”

Saint John also took a moment to remember her late husband, Peter Saint John, who passed from cancer in 2013. The day she made her memoir announcement also marked the 7th anniversary of his untimely passing.

She shared, “this is a love letter to Peter Daniel Saint John, a talented, ebullient and thoughtful man whose potential and ambitions were tragically cut short. But more than that, it is a testament to the trials that we all share, no matter where we grew up, how we were raised or how many accomplishments we’ve achieved. It is a reminder that we all face at times the most formidable of challenges, but as daunting as they may be, we can overcome them.⁣⁣⁣⁣”

The Instagram post also includes a stirring trailer for her memoir, which you can also watch at Saint John’s website: https://www.bozomasaintjohn.com

