Trump Org must turn over documents to NY AG, judge rules

New York's probe into his finances and the Trump Organization awaits America's departing president.

The New York State investigation into President Donald Trump’s finances and the Trump Organization will be awaiting America’s outgoing leader when he departs the White House in January.

A judge in New York has ruled that the Trump Organization must turn over documents to Attorney General Letitia James related to her probe into whether Trump illegally inflated his assets for financial gain.

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during an August press conference in New York City announcing a lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association, charging the organization as a whole, along with its leadership, with failing to manage the NRA’s funds and failing to follow state and federal laws. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

James announced the probe in August and won a court case in September. The Trump Organization appealed, claiming the documents in question — which were in connection to a resort in Westchester County — fell under attorney-client privilege. A judge rejected that argument and has ordered the organization to hand over the paperwork.

“Once again, justice and the rule of law prevailed,” James said in a statement. “We will immediately move to ensure that the Trump Organization complies with the court’s order and submits records related to our investigation. My office’s ongoing investigation will continue, as we continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead.”

The New York Attorney General’s office began investigating Trump in 2019 when his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified that Trump regularly inflated the value of his financial assets in order to secure loans and insurance coverage. But, Cohen said, Trump would devalue his assets’ value in order to lower tax liability.

Earlier this month, James appeared on The View, where she said that even if Trump decides to proactively pardon himself and his family members, he will still be liable to face charges in her state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law in 2019 that ensured an individual can still face state charges after receiving a federal pardon.

“I’m so happy they passed that bill, and it is now the law in the state of New York,” James said during her appearance on The View. “President Trump cannot avoid justice in the great state of New York.”

