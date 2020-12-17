Rick James limited series ‘Super Freak’ in development

The project is described as a 'funkadelic mix of music biopic and true crime.'

Rick James‘ life and career will be unpacked and explored in a limited series called Super Freak.

Ty James, the daughter of the late soul singer, will executive produce the project, which currently has no network or streaming service attached, according to The Wrap.

The series is described as a “funkadelic mix of music biopic and true crime.”

“This will be a magic carpet ride, with ups and downs, joys and pain — a story of perseverance and tenacity, with the music being the greatest navigation system. Get ready for the ride of your lives — the story of James A. Johnson, aka Rick James,” Ty James told The Hollywood Reporter.

The writers behind the project include Randy McKinnon, best known for his work on sci-fi thriller Where the Water Runs, and Nick Antosca, best known for writing SYFY’s Channel Zero. Both will also executive produce the series.

Much of the miniseries will focus on James’ addiction to crack cocaine in the early 90s while trying to make his musical comeback.

“We are truly ecstatic about this new project with UCP and extremely excited to work with the writer Randy McKinnon,” said Ty. “We are confident he can give the fans exactly what they have been waiting on, plus some.”

James’ personal life often overshadowed his talent. In 1991, he and his 21-year-old girlfriend were arrested for kidnapping and torturing a 24-year-old woman with a hot cocaine pipe for three days straight at his Hollywood Hills home. He was ultimately sentenced to three-years at Folsom State Prison and released on parole in 1996.

A year later, the legendary musician dropped his album Urban Rapsody, which was well received by critics.

Author and Rolling Stone reporter Mike Segar will also serve as an EP on the series, having written a profile on the musician titled “The Rise and Fall of a Super Freak,” and befriending the artist before his passing in 2004.

