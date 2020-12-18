Combs children remember mom Kim Porter on 50th birthday

November marked two years since Porter's untimely passing

It’s been over two years since the tragic passing of Kim Porter. In an Instagram post, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children remembered their mom on what would have been her 50th birthday on Tuesday.

Porter’s legacy certainly lives on with her family. In a moving Instagram video, her son Quincy Taylor Brown –known as Quincy –shared a tribute to his mother.

Quincy, 29, is Porter’s oldest son from her relationship with Al B. Sure. Porter had her other three children, twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 13, and son Christian, 22, with Diddy.

The video shared by Quincy featured what looked like a painted image of Porter, surrounded by lit candles. Quincy and his siblings, twins Jessie and D’Lila, and his step-sister Chance, blew out the candles in the video, which Quincy captioned, “LAST NIGHT WAS SPECIAL ❤️🕊@the_combs_twins @myfancychance.”

Quincy also shared a throwback picture of his mom to honor her birthday, captioned “December 15th, 1970 & beyond ♾ Happy Birthday Mommy. ❤️🕊

Diddy also paid tribute to the late Porter this week. Diddy, 51, shared a black and white video featuring footage of Porter and their children. Diddy captioned the video, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM! LOVE YOU FOREVER!! 🖤💜.” In November, the rapper and entrepreneur also took to Instagram on the anniversary of Porter’s passing. In this post, he shared a beautiful picture of Porter spinning in a white dress, captioned “The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!! 💔.”

Quincy also shared his love for his late mother on the anniversary of her death, sharing a picture of the two of them dressed in formal attire.

Porter, an actress and model, was tragically found dead on Nov. 15, 2018, which was later revealed to be caused by lobar pneumonia. She was 47 at the time of her death. Porter was laid to rest in Columbus, Georgia, where she was born on Dec. 15, 1970.

