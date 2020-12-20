Virginia Black man wrongfully detained in mall food court in viral video

In the five-minute video, the man is seen sitting at a table with his wife, who recorded the incident, as an officer handcuffed him

Loading the player...

A video has surfaced online of a Black man who was wrongfully detained by police at the Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach while dining with his family on Saturday.

In the five-minute video, a man named Jamar is seen sitting at a table with his wife, who recorded the incident, as an officer handcuffed him. The officer accused the man of owning a stolen black truck.

“What did he do? He did nothing. We don’t have a black truck,” the wife is heard saying.

Read More: Domino’s to give $1,200 bonuses to workers, drivers

Jamar started to become angry, saying, “You lucky you got these cuffs on me,” as his wife tried to keep the tensions under control.

As he was escorted outside, the couple began to argue with the officers and remarked that they failed to ask questions before the police ultimately released him.

“We got a description of someone who was using stolen credits cards. That man is a Black man with dreads and he’s wearing all black and was with a boy that was wearing read,” the officer said.

The camera then pans over to a young Black boy in red standing with a Black man with dreads dressed in black amongst other officers.

“I sincerely apologize. It was a complete misunderstanding,” the officer said. “If he was using stolen credit cards and had a stolen vehicle then I wouldn’t have talked to him. I would’ve just taken him into custody and detained him, okay?”

As her husband voiced his anger and yelled, “That’s why we say Black Lives Matter,” she made both officers give her their contact information. “This is how they do in f—ing 2020,” she said.

Read More: Facebook, Apple battle over online tracking, user privacy

.@VBPD ⬇️ you know this is unacceptable. @BLM757 has had numerous marches this year in your city and you've been at every one of them! Why are you not getting the hint? https://t.co/1AVw8R1K7b December 20, 2020

One Twitter user tweeted, “Praying for that man and his family in Virginia Beach. Just arresting a black man because he fit the profile! #BlackKLivesMatter.”

Praying for that man and his family in Virginia Beach. Just arresting a black man because he fit the profile! #BlackLivesMatter We have to do better — MoeKay💋 (@Moe_Cato) December 20, 2020

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

