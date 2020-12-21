John Hopkins students urge mask wearing in ‘WAP’ parody video

The future health care professionals at John Hopkins created the motto 'Wear A Mask Please,' to the tune of the hip-hop chart topper.

John Hopkin’s University students of Bloomberg School of Public Health remixed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit song WAP with their own theme.

With over 75,000 views and counting, the viral video morphed one of the year’s raunchiest records into a message of public health and safety, encouraging viewers to continue to wear protective masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Vaccines are on the way, but masks are still one of the tools we can use to slow the spread of COVID-19,” stated the description box on the YouTube upload.

Birdi Jay, the mascot featured in the student group, shares the tune with Thee Mental Notes in performing the parody, with members Sara Pardee, Noah Johnson, Nicole Ucheya, and Millan Patel providing the vocal talent. Other members Harrison Le and Veric Tan appear in the video. The satirical, yet informative production enlisted Nick Moran as the producer and Matthew Martin as the audio mixer. The video was filmed by Spencer Greer and edited by Adam Ziegenhals.

In alignment with the original tune, WAmP: Wear A mask Please follows the rhythm and melody of the original tune yet changes the lyrics to coronavirus pandemic safety tips.

“Curve the spread, can’t be denied, wear a mask and do it with pride,” is just one of the cleverly written lines in the song.

The new hook repeats “You’ve got to wear a mask, please,” instead of the provocative lines boasted by the female rappers.

The Bronx rapper herself shared the video herself, saying “Sksksksk” when quote tweeting the video.

Upon the release of WAP, both Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B faced criticism for the song. Despite all pushback, however, they also received support. According to Billboard, the song debuted at No.1 on its Hot 100 chart with 93 million U.S. streams in the first week. theGrio recently reported hip-hop pioneer MC Lyte also offered a lighthearted take on the controversy.

“When I looked online people were having such a good time with it [WAP] during the quarantine and everyone listening to the song and dancing to the song they were not taking it nowhere near as serious as everyone on the sidelines talking about it,” she said during an interview.

