Feds discussing requesting Giuliani’s emails: report

Justice Department prosecutors are reportedly considering making a legal request for Rudy Giuliani’s emails as part of its investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.

Prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been reviewing Giuliani’s bank records as part of the probe, according to NBC News, but they need the approval of officials in Washington to ask a judge to sign a search warrant for Giuliani’s emails.

The former New York City mayor addressed the matter on Twitter, noting that there is “no reason” to seize his emails.

“Sounds like the DOJ anti-Trumpers can’t wait for Biden to make DOJ the GOVERNMENT Secret Police like they were under Obama,” he tweeted.

The Washington Post reported earlier this year that prosecutors had been in contact with witnesses and seeking to collect incriminating documents as part of the investigation. In the months following the February report, however, very little has been mentioned about the status of the case.

Two sources familiar with the process claim the investigation into Giuliani is still “very active.”

Robert Costello, Giuliani’s attorney, told NBC News, “I have no reason to believe there’s any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client.”

In a tweet Tuesday, Giuliani said he’s “proud to be number one on Biden Vindictive government list.”

Chuck Rosenberg, a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and an NBC News analyst, noted that Washington officials might be hesitate to approve a search warrant of Giuliani’s electronic communications.

“It’s sensible to perhaps treat a search warrant as an overt investigative step,” said Rosenberg. “Search warrants for a subject’s personal belongings are not terribly discreet and the recipient of the warrant can talk about it. That could be a legitimate concern before an election but the equation changes after an election, when you no longer need to abstain from overt investigative steps.”

