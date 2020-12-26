Univ. of Utah football star, 19, dies in accidental shooting

Ty Jordan was recently recognized as the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year

University of Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan died on Christmas night due to an accidental shooting.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department in Texas confirmed that a call was sent on the night of Dec. 25 at 9:38 p.m. CST.

Upon officers’ arrival at the 1100 block of Avenue B, they found Jordan with a single gunshot womb. They transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 19.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting was believed to be accidental.

Rest In Peace, #22. Forever in our hearts.



We love you, Ty. pic.twitter.com/ZaXjWKg4Nc — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 26, 2020

Jordan was recently recognized as the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year for running 597 yards and scoring six touchdowns on 83 carries in five previous games for the Utah Utes, according to ESPN.

Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham and Director of Athletics Mark Harlan issued a public statement sharing that Jordan’s team was devastated.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Davis,” Whittingham shared. “Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

Photo: Kyle Whittingham Twitter @UtahCoachWhitt

Harlan sent his condolences to the Jordan family, who he said is the main priority.

“Our priority is on supporting his family and the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now. Coach Whittingham and I are working closely to provide support and resources for our Utah Football family in this extremely difficult time.”

Many figures in the sports community took to social media to share their thoughts including Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

To @UtahCoachWhitt and everyone in the @Utah_Football family, the @seniorbowl sends our deepest condolences. Prayers for Ty Jordan’s loved ones. 🙏 https://t.co/uxks941r7q — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 26, 2020

Pac-12 Networks Football Analyst and reporter Yogi Roth said, “Watching him compete was a jot but hearing about the type of man he was from those who know him is what I’ll recall most.”

Heartbreaking. Watching him compete was a joy but hearing about the type of man he was from those who knew him is what I’ll recall most. Much, much love to his family, teammates, coaches and all who knew Ty Jordan. Gone far too soon. ❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/eMuh7shW25 — Yogi Roth (@YogiRoth) December 26, 2020



