NY Post calls on Trump to 'stop the insanity' after initially endorsing him

The media platform urged POTUS to 'Give it up,' adding 'for your sake and the nation’s' in a new opinion editorial.

After issuing one of the first endorsements to President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign season, the New York Post issued a new editorial to urge the president to give up.

The tabloid, headed by Rupert Murdoch, echoed the endorsement of Trump through his re-election campaign in 2020. The Post editorial board committed to supporting the president as he faced off against Joe Biden. The platform cited economic growth, unemployment numbers, and pride in American values.

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

“President Trump will not be looking to remake the country. He will trust that America will, given support but not interference, bounce back. He will, in short, not get in the way. Re-electing him is the best choice for the United States,” the editorial stated. “Plus, it’ll really tick off Hollywood.”

Despite the October endorsement, the editorial board has issued a new message to Trump, a complete turn from its initial support. The platform pushed for Trump to end his quest to extend his presidency, writing: “Give it up, Mr. President — for your sake and the nation’s.” The article continued to state “in other words, you’re cheering for an undemocratic coup.”

The Post says: Give it up, Mr. President — for your sake and the nation’s https://t.co/uTh5Vm1dlR pic.twitter.com/HLTCl5ulzy December 28, 2020

The Post continued to share empathy with Trump, explaining it understood the disappointment in losing an election and hoped Trump receives the message to move on to more productive activities beyond the multiple failed lawsuits.

“We understand, Mr. President, that you’re angry that you lost. But to continue down this road is ruinous. We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you: If you want to cement your influence, even set the stage for a future return, you must channel your fury into something more productive.”

It continued, “Democrats will try to write you off as a one-term aberration and, frankly, you’re helping them do it. The King Lear of Mar-a-Lago, ranting about the corruption of the world.”

Pat Robertson, the televangelist, and Trump ally joins the NY Post as a former supporter who is ready for POTUS to take a bow. theGrio reported, in a recent interview, he shared advice for the outgoing president.

“It would be well to say, ‘You’ve had your day. It’s time to move on,’” said Robertson.

According to theGrio, a report detailed how POTUS lashed out against Vice President Mike Pence, chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Former White House communications director Omarosa Manigault-Newman stated this is a sign Trump is having a breakdown over the loss.

“I think Donald Trump is going through a psychotic episode. I think that he has come to terms with his loss, but his arrogance, his ego will not allow him to accept that he is not going to be president come January,” Manigault-Newman said according to the report.

