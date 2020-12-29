Sanders says he’ll hold up defense bill unless Senate approves vote on $2K stimulus checks

The Senate GOP blocked the Democratic effort to issue Trump approved $2,000 checks to American citizens in COVID-19 relief funds.

Loading the player...

As politicians continue to be divided over the amount of a second stimulus check, Sen. Bernie Sanders pressures the GOP to support $2000 in relief funding.

Read More: Here’s how quickly Treasury wants to issue stimulus checks

According to a statement released on his website, Sanders said he would hold up the defense bill if Sen. Mitch McConnell did not approve a vote for the amount to increase from $600 to President Donald Trump’s approved amount of $2000 for qualifying people.

“The House has passed a $2,000 direct payment for working people. It is time for the Senate to act. This week on the Senate floor Mitch McConnell wants to vote to override Trump’s veto of the $740 billion defense funding bill and then head home for the New Year. I’m going to object until we get a vote on legislation to provide a $2,000 direct payment to the working class,” the statement reads.

This week on the Senate floor Mitch McConnell wants to vote to override Trump's veto of the $740 billion defense funding bill and then head home for the New Year.



I'm going to object until we get a vote on legislation to provide a $2,000 direct payment to the working class. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 28, 2020

It continued, “Let me be clear: If Senator McConnell doesn’t agree to an up or down vote to provide the working people of our country a $2,000 direct payment, Congress will not be going home for New Year’s Eve. Let’s do our job.”

The Washington Post reported Democratic Sen. Edward J. Markey revealed he will back Sanders in efforts stalling the bill, hindering the holiday plans held by their political peers.

Trump also seems to be on Sanders’ side, quote tweeting a post that explained Sander’s plans with his own message of “Give the people $2000, not $600. They have suffered enough.”

Give the people $2000, not $600. They have suffered enough! https://t.co/2jOVCnGtXS December 29, 2020

Read More: Trump’s call for $2,000 stimulus check divides GOP

theGrio reported Democrats and Republicans voted, 275-134 for $2000 stimulus checks on Monday. Previously, Congress approved a bill that included $600 checks which Trump eventually signed although he firmly stated the amount needed to be raised. According to the report, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated “Republicans have a choice: Vote for this legislation or vote to deny the American people” the assistance she said they need during the pandemic.”

Today, McConnell announced the GOP blocked the demand for $2,000 relief checks. According to theGrio, most GOP senators are opposed to more spending, even if they contradicting POTUS. The report detailed, the Republican party leader stated, “The Senate will begin a process,” despite blocking the vote. Democrats remain adamant to resolving the issue before the politicians break for the New Year holiday.

“We should not adjourn until the Senate holds a vote,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said according to the report.

The senator shared a video on twitter showing disdain toward McConnell for blocking the vote.

“The only thing standing between Americans and $2,000 survival checks is Senator Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans.” he said.

The only thing standing between Americans and $2,000 survival checks is Senator Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans.



Americans are crying out for help, and Democrats will not stop fighting to deliver $2,000 survival checks. pic.twitter.com/rU3A2yY9GG — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 29, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also take the side of $2000 checks.

“Awhile back, I recommended that folks receive a $2,000 check. And so, I would urge Mitch McConnell to put my bill on the floor for a vote,” said Harris after she received the coronavirus vaccination according to ABC News.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

