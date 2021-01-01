Hip-hop legend MF DOOM is dead at 49, his wife confirms

His wife called DOOM 'the greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend.'

The iconic Metal Faced Villain was confirmed dead yesterday by his wife.

MF DOOM was 49.

In this June 2005 photo, rapper MF DOOM performs at a benefit concert for the Rhino Foundation at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield in New York City. The MC died in October, his wife announced on Instagram. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

In a statement posted to the MF DOOM Instagram page, Jasmine Dumile called Daniel Dumile “the greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for.”

“Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught, and given to me, our children, and our family,” she wrote. “Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be.”

“My world will never be the same without you,” she continued. “Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family, and the planet.”

Dumile ends noting the iconic rapper “transitioned on October 31.”

Born in London, but raised in New York, DOOM became one of the most enigmatic figures in hip-hop when he donned the metal mask of Marvel badguy Doctor Doom in 1997. He chose the mask after reemerging in hip-hop following the disbandment of his first group, KMD, which had split in the wake of the death of DJ Subroc, DOOM’s younger brother. Before the release of KMD’s sophomore album, 1993’s Black Bastards, Subroc was struck by a car and killed.

DOOM was rarely seen in a public appearance without what became his signature, and he was known for occasionally sending impersonators to photo shoots — or even performances — wearing it.

An independent hip-hop visionary, DOOM frequently collaborated with producers to create mashup projects, the most famous of which being Madvillainy with Madlib. Two years in the making and released in 2004, the album is considered one of the most prolific indie hip-hop releases in history. Other collaborative efforts include works with MF Grimm, Danger Mouse, Bishop Nehru, Ghostface, Flying Lotus and, most recently, BADBADNOTGOOD.

The announcement of DOOM’s passing sent a wave of grief across Twitter.

“May Allah be please w our Brother MF DOOM,” wrote Jay Electronica.

Tyler the Creator wrote, “safe travels villain.”

A video of Tyler and Earl Sweatshirt enthusiastically meeting the legend in 2013 made the rounds on the social media site again. Sweatshirt appears alongside DOOM persona Viktor Vaughn and Thundercat on 2013’s Captain Murphy-slash-Flying Lotus track, “Between Villains.”

British radio station Worldwide FM is doing a tribute to the rapper tonight.

Many remarked that the death of the enigmatic mask-wearing MC on Halloween, with its announcement on New Year’s Eve, was something that only DOOM would be behind.

“It’s Crazy to me…” Questlove wrote, “the irony of an artist dying in 2020 mostly known for wearing a mask. Just wow.”

