FEMA names Los Angeles county as most dangerous area in America

Although most known for its celebrities, beauty and beaches, LA is also viewed as a potential disaster area

Loading the player...

It’s official. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has calculated that the most dangerous area in the US is Los Angeles county.

According to a report by Deadline, FEMA was able to determine the risk that every county in the United States has based on 18 categories of natural disasters which include: earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, volcanoes, and tsunamis.

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Meghan McCain says media should be more respectful of Trump voters

Over 3,000 counties were surveyed, but FEMA reported that Los Angeles county had the highest ranking in the National Risk Index. Some other places near the top of the list that might surprise people are New York City and Philadelphia, both of which are at a higher risk for tornadoes than states like Oklahoma and Kansas.

Another stunning addition is a county in Washington state which the agency found has the biggest coastal flood risk even though it is not near the ocean.

READ MORE: Rep. Jackson Lee proposes commission to explore reparations for Black Americans

The index measured how often disasters happen, population size, how much property could be damaged, how socially vulnerable the population is, and how well an area can go back to normal following the disaster.

The publication reports, “Los Angeles, as a dense urban environment, is a prime target. FEMA’s top 10 riskiest places, in addition to Los Angeles, are three counties in the New York City area – Bronx, New York County (Manhattan) and Kings County (Brooklyn), along with Miami, Philadelphia, Dallas, St. Louis and Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California.”

: The Statue of Liberty situated between Staten Island and Manhattan is lit at night on November 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“Loudoun County, a Washington, D.C. outer suburb, has the lowest risk of any county, according to FEMA. Three other Washington suburban counties rank among the lowest risks for larger counties, along with suburban Boston, Long Island, suburban Detroit and Pittsburgh.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

