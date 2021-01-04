RHOA newbie Drew Sidora says she was ‘hurt’ by Kenya Moore shade

The actress appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on Sunday

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back with season 13, and it seems like the drama is already rolling. In a clip from last night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, RHOA newbie Drew Sidora says she was “hurt” by Kenya Moore’s shade.

Sidora is the newest housewife to hold a peach in the Atlanta installment of Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise. In a clip from WWHL last night, Sidora shared that everything certainly hasn’t been peachy on the reality show. A fan asked her, “what were your thoughts on Kenya’s confessional when she asked Cynthia about where does she get all her strays?”

Sidora made it very clear how she felt about Moore’s comments about her.

“I saw that, and I was hurt a little bit, because, you know, Kenya being the first Black Miss USA, it was very disheartening that she didn’t even give your girl a chance…I hadn’t even met her,” she explained.

Though Sidora says Moore didn’t give her a proper chance and is standing by that, she didn’t seem to be too bothered by it, explaining, “I hadn’t said one word, and she had already made a judgment about me, so my discernment towards her was right, because she never really gave me a chance. She never really got to know me. She definitely pre-judged, which I was definitely saddened about. It is what it is.”

Moore also had a moment earlier in the season where she made fun of Sidora’s hair, which Sidora seems to be taking in stride. She told Cohen, “I was doing my own hair, and so, I had a good laugh, though. It was me watching YouTube trying to learn. So I was like, okay, I can laugh at myself. It is what it is.”

You can watch Sidora, Moore and the rest of their group on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sundays at (8 p.m. EST) on Bravo.

