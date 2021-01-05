Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia

Mayor Woodfin tested positive for coronavirus last week

On Monday night, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was admitted to a hospital to treat COVID-19 symptoms including pneumonia five days after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to Birmingham Real-Time News, Woodfin announced last Wednesday that he tested positive and experienced mild symptoms, leading him to work from home and self-quarantine to prevent spreading the virus until being submitted to the hospital.

(Credit: Mayor Woodfin)

“Everyone, please remember that COVID is real. Please be safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones,” Woodfin said at the time.

On Twitter, the City of Birmingham issued a tweet regarding Woodfin’s condition, saying, “Mayor Woodfin said he is receiving excellent care and is resting comfortably. He remains in good spirits and thanks everyone for their well wishes.”

Mayor @randallwoodfin was admitted to a hospital tonight to address symptoms connected to COVID pneumonia, according to his doctor. Mayor Woodfin said he is receiving excellent care and is resting comfortably. He remains in good spirits and thanks everyone for their well wishes. — City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) January 5, 2021

The city continued to tweet a series of updates on Mayor Woodfin’s condition and that he’s currently “stable” and “showing improvement as he remains hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia.”

Woodfin released a statement, saying, “We have often heard how important it is to follow the recommendations of health professionals as those recommendations relate to COVID-19, I am doing that.”

He continued, “I want to encourage people to continue to listen to and to follow the advice of medical experts about the virus.”

"I want to encourage people to continue to listen to and to follow the advice of medical experts about the virus."



The mayor is in good spirits and thanks everyone for the overwhelming amount of prayers and well wishes he is receiving through messages and social media. — City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) January 5, 2021

Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District tweeted her prayers to Mayor Woodfin while urging people to wear a mask and be cautious.

“As the COVID-19 cases in AL continue to tick up, my prayers are with all those struggling with the virus, especially those who have been hospitalized, including @randallwoodfin,” Sewell said. “Black Alabamians have been especially hit hard. Please stay home when you can and #maskup when you must go out.”

As the COVID-19 cases in AL continue to tick up, my prayers are with all those struggling with the virus, esp. those who have been hospitalized, incl @randallwoodfin.



Black Alabamians have been especially hit hard. Please stay home when you can and #maskup when you must go out. https://t.co/IxJWRZyqux — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 5, 2021

