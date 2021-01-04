Biden says Georgia Senate runoffs will ‘chart course’ for ‘next generation’

'I’m asking you to give everything you’ve got for one more day.'

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday made his final pitch to voters in Georgia ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine which party controls of the Senate.

Speaking at a drive-in rally in downtown Atlanta, Biden addressed Georgia Democrats and what they could accomplish with control of the chamber under his administration.

“Georgia, the whole nation is looking to you,” he said, NBC News reports. “Unlike any time in my career, one state can chart the course not just for the next four years but for the next generation.”

During his speech, Biden did not reference Trump’s controversial phone call with Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger. Their conversation about voter fraud was recorded and the audio made its way to social media by way of the Washington Post. Trump is heard on the call pressuring the official to overturn the state’s election results.

Biden noted at the rally that “politicians can not take, assert or seize power.”

“Power is given, granted by the American people alone,” he added. “The will of the people must prevail.”

He also said of Trump, “I don’t know why he wants the job. He doesn’t want to do the work.”

Trump, meanwhile, has not backed off on his claims that the Nov. 3 election was rigged in the favor of Biden. An earlier report on theGRIO noted that the former Apprentice star is now lumping in the Georgia Senate runoffs in his accusations of illegitimate voting.

On Friday, the president took to social media to continue to push his falsehood that he won the 2020 election.

Here’s my promise to you: I’ll be a president for all Americans. Whether you voted for me or not, I’ll wake up every single morning and work to make your life better. January 3, 2021

In a tweet thread, Trump stated “it must be noted that the State Legislatures were not in any way responsible for the massive changes made to the voting process, rules and regulations, many made hastily before the election, and therefore, the whole state election is not legal or Constitutional.”

He continued, “the Georgia Consent Decree is Unconstitutional & the State Presidential election is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections.”

According to the New York Times, the consent decree that Trump is posting about is most likely referring to an order, decided back in March between Republican state officials and the Democratic Party, that established how to judge the credibility of absentee-ballot signatures.

