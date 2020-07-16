Quavo, Saweetie open up about their relationship in GQ cover story

The couple had their first official 'awkward' dinner date in 2018 at Stoney River in Atlanta, where the Migos rapper choked on a crab cake.

Quavo and Saweetie get candid about their two year romance in the August issue of GQ magazine.

Quavo, 29, a member of the hip hip group Migos, and Saweetie, 26, credit their relationship with helping them grow both personally and professionally. The celebrity couple explain in the feature, that it all began when he saw his ladylove on Instagram’s Explore page and decided to slide into her DMs.

“I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?'” Quavo joked. “So I slid in her DM. I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.'”

Saweetie agreed. After months of flirting online and hours-long conversations on the phone, they had their first official “awkward” dinner date in 2018 at Stoney River in Atlanta, where Quavo choked on a crab cake.

“I’m still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he’s, like, choking at the table,” Saweetie recalled. Afterwards, they hit up Magic City.

Elsewhere in the interview, she says Quavo, born Quavious Marshall, has helped her improve in any areas she has “struggled” with.

“Growing up I struggled with communication, and he has taught me to be a better communicator,” said Saweetie, born Diamonté Harper. “I feel like I’m growing and I’m maturing because of him — not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté,” she added. “I don’t know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him.”

Likewise, Quavo says Saweetie is helping him become a better man and “showing me how to love a woman.”

“When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie shit go out the window and the Quavo shit go out the window. I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me,” he said. “I don’t let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she’s helping me grow up. She’s showing me how to love a woman.”

As for how they’re managing quarantine life… “We’ve been watching Ozark, but he falls asleep,” Sweetie shared.

Migos are expected to release their fourth studio album this year. Saweetie is also gearing up to drop her anticipated album, “Pretty B*tch Music.”

