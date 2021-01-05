Tyler Perry flew to Georgia to vote in person after not receiving absentee ballot

The filmmaker hopped on a flight from Wyoming to a polling station in his home state for the Senate runoff election

Tyler Perry has revealed that his absentee ballot for the U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia never arrived in the mail, so he “hopped a flight from Wyoming” to the Peach State late Monday to vote in person.

The Georgia runoff election pits Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock against Republicans — Senator Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The outcome will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

“All right, my absentee ballot never came, so I just left voting in person, so y’all get out and vote, get out and vote, get out and vote,” Perry said in a video shared Tuesday on Twitter.

On Monday, the Hollywood mogul noted concern over being able to cast his vote after not receiving an absentee ballot.

“Is anyone else having this problem? I ordered my absentee ballot on December 2nd. I’m told it was mailed on the 4th. I still don’t have it!” Perry wrote on Twitter. Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams responded to his tweet, urging the filmmaker to “vote in person.”

“Requested a ballot but haven’t received it? Vote in person on Election Day! Just tell the person at the check-in table that you wish to cancel your ballot & vote in person,” she responded.

“Hey @staceyabrams, I flew home because I didn’t get it. I will be there early in the morning. Too important to miss. Too important to miss!” Perry replied.

theGRIO previously reported, Abrams took to Twitter Tuesday to encourage Georgia voters to go to their local polling places to vote in the runoff on Jan. 5. She is in support of the Warnock and Ossoff Democratic Senate ticket.

Is anyone else having this problem? I ordered my absentee ballot on December 2nd. I’m told it was mailed on the 4th. I still don’t have it! — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 4, 2021

Abrams appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday and expressed her confidence that Ossoff and Warnock will win.

“We have seen incredible turn out from Democrats across the state [and] we have seen a diverse electorate the likes of which we haven’t seen in a runoff and we’re energized,” Abrams said. “People want COVID relief. They want good jobs. They want access to justice and they want Joe Biden to have a partner, not an obstructionist. And that means they need Kamala Harris not only to be the president of the Senate, but the tie-breaking vote so that we can get the things we need in this next term.”

Democrats need to win both seats to gain control of the chamber. If there is a tie, vice President-elect Kamala Harris will cast the deciding vote.

