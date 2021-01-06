Shonda Rhimes, Cardi B, Dwyane Wade and more celebs react to riot at the Capitol
January 6 is a date this country will never forget.
As the world watches in horror as throngs of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol, celebrities like Shonda Rhimes, Cardi B, and Dwyane Wade are weighing in on the chaos.
Read More: White House, Virginia governor say National Guard going to Capitol
Even the folks behind some of TV and film’s most incredible stories are baffled by what they’re seeing on their small screens as a mostly white crowd of men and women break windows, hang out in Nancy Pelosi’s office, and erect crosses and nooses on the lawn, seemingly unworried about repercussions.
Television screenwriter Shonda Rhimes kicks it off by tweeting the question of the day.
Actress Issa Rae followed up with a very relatable mood.
Read More: Chaos ensues as Trump supporters storm Capitol, thwart Biden confirmation
Of course, we saw what happened this summer when people of color peacefully gathered to demand an end to police brutality, but this time around, the “demonstrators” are not pouring milk into their eyes to ease the burn of tear gas or being beaten down by police.
Former NBA star Dwyane Wade tweeted his observation of the apparent difference between Black Americans and white Americans’ treatment by police.
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown followed up with the same sentiments.
Many celebs are struck by the lack of force being used by police against protesters, even as they storm a federal building, forcing Congress to evacuate during a joint session to certify the electoral college votes in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.
Several folks shared photos of police officers taking selfies with the culprits and refusing to use any show of force against them. Celebs like Mark Ruffalo and Susan Kelechi Watson are pointing out the double standard.
Read More: Ivanka Trump refers to protesters storming Capitol as ‘American patriots’
The rioters are also being referred to as “patriots” and “protesters” instead of receiving the terms reserved for more melanated citizens like “thugs,” “criminals” or “terrorists.” Celebs like Cardi B, Elaine Welteroth, Karamo Brown, and Brandon Kyle Goodman are not letting it slide.
For months, Trump has falsely declared to his supporters that he won the 2020 election, causing them to protest on Wednesday in Washington D.C. The protests quickly turned violent as rioters overturned barricades in front of the Capitol and physically attacked police officers.
According to CNN, a woman was shot in the chest and is described as being in critical condition. There is no word yet if she was a protester or a Capitol employee.
Read More: Trump resists asking backers to disperse after storming Capitol
Some folks, like Shonda Rhimes, were even more baffled by Donald Trump‘s pathetic speech, delivered via video more than two hours after his supporters broke through layers of security fencing and overtook the Capitol.
We reported that the commander in chief did not initially ask supporters to vacate the area as the unrest continued, but later released a video on Twitter where he called for them to “go home in peace.”
Twitter has since called for Trump to remove three of his tweets that “violated” the company’s Civic Integrity policy. The tweet reads, “As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”
In a follow-up tweet, they stated, “This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”
Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!
Share