Shonda Rhimes, Cardi B, Dwyane Wade and more celebs react to riot at the Capitol

January 6 is a date this country will never forget.

As the world watches in horror as throngs of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol, celebrities like Shonda Rhimes, Cardi B, and Dwyane Wade are weighing in on the chaos.

Even the folks behind some of TV and film’s most incredible stories are baffled by what they’re seeing on their small screens as a mostly white crowd of men and women break windows, hang out in Nancy Pelosi’s office, and erect crosses and nooses on the lawn, seemingly unworried about repercussions.

Television screenwriter Shonda Rhimes kicks it off by tweeting the question of the day.

What the actual fuck? https://t.co/R0IYVgjuke — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 6, 2021

Actress Issa Rae followed up with a very relatable mood.

Truly disgusted. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 6, 2021

Of course, we saw what happened this summer when people of color peacefully gathered to demand an end to police brutality, but this time around, the “demonstrators” are not pouring milk into their eyes to ease the burn of tear gas or being beaten down by police.

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade tweeted his observation of the apparent difference between Black Americans and white Americans’ treatment by police.

Black people get pulled over and don’t make it out alive. We can’t sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can’t jog without being killed. We can’t walk down the street with our hoodies up without being killed but they can do this??? https://t.co/j59OMKw4LO — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown followed up with the same sentiments.

BTW, if that angry mob was full of Black and Brown folks there’d be tanks, horses, tear gas and gunshots.



They did all that to PEACEFUL protestors just so dear leader could hold a Bible upside down in front of a church.



Don’t @ me. January 6, 2021

Many celebs are struck by the lack of force being used by police against protesters, even as they storm a federal building, forcing Congress to evacuate during a joint session to certify the electoral college votes in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Several folks shared photos of police officers taking selfies with the culprits and refusing to use any show of force against them. Celebs like Mark Ruffalo and Susan Kelechi Watson are pointing out the double standard.

Eric was selling loose cigarettes. Phillando reaching for his identification. Trayon was walking through a neighborhood with skittles. George allegedly had a counterfeit $20. Anarchy in the capitol and law enforcement spent the first hour with their hands in their pockets. Ok. — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) January 6, 2021

Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

The rioters are also being referred to as “patriots” and “protesters” instead of receiving the terms reserved for more melanated citizens like “thugs,” “criminals” or “terrorists.” Celebs like Cardi B, Elaine Welteroth, Karamo Brown, and Brandon Kyle Goodman are not letting it slide.

The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?🤔🤔🤔🤔……Let me just watch. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

Question for those who called #BLM activists terrorists. Thugs. Anarchists. All for peacefully protesting injustice in America. What should we call the Trump supporters raiding THE WHITE HOUSE right now? 🧐 — Elaine Welteroth (@ElaineWelteroth) January 6, 2021

Shame on the news referring to these Domestic Terrorist as ‘Trump Supporters’ as if they are peaceful people supporting a president.

These are terrorist w/ visible guns! Imagine if they were Middle Eastern or Black… they would not be called supporters & they wouldn’t be alive. pic.twitter.com/vIQPKQlC6m — Karamo (@Karamo) January 6, 2021

Some of y'all are having trouble pronouncing "terrorists", so let me help you out. TER👏🏿ROR👏🏿RISTS👏🏿. Not "patriots" not "protesters", TER👏🏿ROR👏🏿RISTS👏🏿 — Brandon Kyle Goodman (@brandonkgood) January 6, 2021

For months, Trump has falsely declared to his supporters that he won the 2020 election, causing them to protest on Wednesday in Washington D.C. The protests quickly turned violent as rioters overturned barricades in front of the Capitol and physically attacked police officers.

(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

According to CNN, a woman was shot in the chest and is described as being in critical condition. There is no word yet if she was a protester or a Capitol employee.

Some folks, like Shonda Rhimes, were even more baffled by Donald Trump‘s pathetic speech, delivered via video more than two hours after his supporters broke through layers of security fencing and overtook the Capitol.

Did that ignorant bitch baby just put out that video calling those terrorists “very special”? — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 6, 2021

We reported that the commander in chief did not initially ask supporters to vacate the area as the unrest continued, but later released a video on Twitter where he called for them to “go home in peace.”

Twitter has since called for Trump to remove three of his tweets that “violated” the company’s Civic Integrity policy. The tweet reads, “As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

In a follow-up tweet, they stated, “This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

