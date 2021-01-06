Explosive device safely detonated at RNC, DNC evacuated

A Democrat briefed on the matter alerted the source the package found at the DNC has yet to be identified.

The bomb squad has been called during the Washington, D.C. protests.

A pipe bomb was discovered at the Republican National Committee headquarters amid the Capitol takeover. The bomb squad was able to successfully destroy the explosive on Wednesday per the New York Times. Another suspicious package was discovered at the nearby Democratic National Committee headquarters.

An angry mob of hundreds of Donald Trump supporters attacked the Capitol in an effort to protest the result of the 2020 election. He addressed them via Twitter and asked that they respect law enforcement but considering the mob is getting physical with the police, it appears his message has been ignored.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” wrote Trump as his supporters hung from ledges inside the Capitol causing Congress to halt the certification of electoral votes. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” he added.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

As previously reported by theGrio, Trump has for months falsely declared to his supporters that he won the 2020 election, causing them to protest on Wednesday in Washington D.C. The protests quickly turned violent as rioters overturned barricades in front of the Capitol and physically attacked police officers.

According to CNN, a woman was shot in the chest and is described as being in critical condition. She has since died according to a law enforcement source.

ALERT: Person shot at US Capitol today has died, per law enforcement source — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 6, 2021

