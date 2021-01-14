Detroit Lions hire HBCU alum Brad Holmes as general manager

An alum of North Carolina A&T, Holmes started with the Rams back in 2003 as a public relations intern

Loading the player...

Former Los Angeles Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes has been hired by Detroit Lions a their new general manager.

After a competitive interview process, the Lions announced Holmes will join the team. He is now locked in for a five-year contract with the Lions, per the Detroit Free Press.

Brad Holmes (Los Angeles Rams)

“Throughout our search for a new general manager, Brad was someone who stood out immediately,” said Lions president Ron Wood, “His abilities as a critical thinker, along with his extensive experience implementing technology and analytics into his approach to scouting, were among the many decisive qualities Brad displayed in our time getting to know him during the interview process. We look forward to him helping lead our organization as we take the next steps as a team.”

Read More: Univ. of Utah football star, 19, dies in accidental shooting

Holmes, 41, started with the Rams back in 2003 as a public relations intern. He eventually moved his way up and ran the team’s drafts. Though this will be his first stint as an NFL general manager, those who know his work ethic say he is a born leader.

“I think he would do an excellent job (as GM),” said Bill Hayes, his former college coach at North Carolina A&T. “I know he’s going to put in the work. That’s the first thing about it, he’s going to put in the work, he’s going to make the effort and he’s a team guy all the way. He’s not one of those egotistical maniacs. He’s going to be a team guy. He can be trusted. He’s extremely trustworthy, so I feel strongly that he would do a super job.”

While with the Rams, Holmes is credited with being on the team that decided to draft defensive tackle Aaron Donald as the 13th pick in 2014 and quarterback Jared Goff who was the No.1 pick in 2016. Both have become stars in the league on a team that will be contending for the NFC title in this weekend’s playoffs.

Read More: SAG Awards agree to reschedule to avoid Grammys conflict

“I am thrilled to welcome Brad Holmes to Detroit,” said Sheila Ford Hamp, the Lions owner, said in a statement. “Several weeks ago when we embarked on this process, it was critical that we find the right person to fit our vision for this team. It was evident early on that Brad is a proven leader who is ready for this opportunity. We are thrilled to introduce him to our fans as a member of our football family.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

