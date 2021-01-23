Trump plotted to replace acting AG in last attempt to subvert election: report

The disgraced president reportedly stood down after being advised his plan would set off waves in the Justice Department

Loading the player...

Last week, the United States inaugurated a new president, despite major efforts from former President Donald Trump. In addition to the several unsuccessful lawsuits, Trump had reportedly tried to oust an acting attorney general in favor of a lawyer from the Justice Department who would help him with his claims of voter fraud.

As reported by the New York Times, Trump and lawyer Jeffrey Clark were devising a plan to have Clark replace acting attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen. By doing this, Clark would be able to do Trump’s bidding by convincing lawmakers in Georgia that there was voter fraud during the 2020 Presidential Election.

READ MORE: Trump approval rating hits now low as he prepares to leave WH

Trump lost the state of Georgia to eventual President Joe Biden.

DOJ attorney Jeffrey Clark (left) and then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rosen would not concede with Trump’s plans to overturn the electoral college vote results, leading Trump to reportedly turn to Clark to have him replaced. However, during a conference call with Rosen’s department, employees unanimously stated that they would all resign if Rosen was removed from his post.

Trump reportedly stood down after being advised that firing Rosen would set off waves in the Justice Department and in Washington. The controversy would not aid in his covert effort to overturn the election, according to the reported understanding of his thinking.

Clark has denied that such a plan was created. “There was a candid discussion of options and pros and cons with the president,” Clark said. “It is unfortunate that those who were part of a privileged legal conversation would comment in public about such internal deliberations, while also distorting any discussions.”

President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt delivers remarks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

On Jan. 3, it was reported by the Washington Post that Trump had called Georgia Secretary of State, and fellow Republican, Brad Raffensperger, to pressure him into locating more votes for the former president. In an audio recording of the conversation, Trump was heard telling Raffensperger, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

READ MORE: DOJ to investigate resignation of Georgia U.S. attorney general after Trump criticism

Trump is also heard saying that Georgians are “angry” that he didn’t win the state despite his own claims that he had won by “hundreds of thousands of votes,” urging Raffensperger to “find” more votes and tell the public that the state “recalculated.”

Raffensperger stated, “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

