Young entrepreneurs in Minneapolis participate in Buy Black Expo

'I just wanted to have a space to have community,' said Jayda Pounds, organizer of the Buy Black Expo

Loading the player...

Six young Black entrepreneurs participated in the Buy Black Expo: Youth Edition to connect to their community in Minneapolis.

The vendors present ranged from ages 10 to 17 and items sold items including jewelry, purses, and apparel.

Jayda Pounds, organizer of the Buy Black Expo, told CBS Minnesota that she wanted to create an opportunity to support young entrepreneurs during the coronavirus pandemic that has negatively impacted so many businesses.

“I just wanted to have a space to have community and for people to be able to get no know one another just through this period of isolation – that’s what it has been,” Pounds said.

“Just to have a space where it’s community, where it’s people who look like you, where you can just feel comfortable seeing your things, that definitely makes all the difference.”

Twitter user @NrRosee shared a photo of her daughter, creator of beaded jewelry company, Kai’s Kreations, tweeting, “Come shop with my baby…support our beautiful Black youth.”

Read More: Hosea Chanchez implores celebrities to stop hosting events amid COVID

Rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyvoest praised young Black people becoming entrepreneurs, tweeting, “You’re gonna need a lot of heart and a lot of discipline. Stay in there! Reinvest every cent until it’s sustainable! Don’t expand too quickly! Hope to see you at the finish line!”

So many entrepreneurs on Twitter. So dope to see young black people trying to get in that space. You're gonna need a lot of heart & a lot of discipline. Stay in there! Reinvest every cent until it's self sustainable! Don't expand too quickly!! Hope to see you at the finish line! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 24, 2021

Read More: Harlem community rallies in defense of Black woman attacked at liquor store

Kayla Marie, 14, of Louisville made news in her hometown after opening up her storefront called “Bubbly Bliss Bar by Kayla Marie” where she sells bath bombs, candles, soaps, and other self-care products.

“I feel like people need a lot more representation of their own people,” Marie told WDRB.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

