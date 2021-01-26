Misha Green to write, direct ‘ Tomb Raider’ sequel

The 'Lovecraft Country' creator is set to make her feature directorial debut

Fresh off her hit HBO series, Lovecraft Country, Misha Green is gearing up to write and direct the next Tomb Raider sequel.

According to Deadline, Misha Green is set to write and direct the next Tomb Raider film, marking a feature directorial debut for the creator. Green just finished a busy 2020 with the breakout hit series, Lovecraft Country, where she was also the showrunner and executive producer, along with Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams for the HBO project.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 02: Executive Producer/Creator Misha Green attends WGN America’s “Underground” World Premiere on March 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WGN America)

The next Tomb Raider from MGM will see the return of Alicia Vikander as the lead role of Lara Croft. According to Deadline, the first film, Tomb Raider (2018), made about $275M at the worldwide box office.

theGrio reported that Lovecraft Country was recently added to the American Film Institute’s, ‘AFI Television Programs of the Year’ list alongside Netflix’s newest hit, Bridgerton.

When speaking of her inspiration for the show, Green told The New York Times, “Every time people talk about ‘elevated horror,’ I ask, ‘What’s the problem with the not elevated horror?’ I love slasher films like ‘Nightmare on Elm Street.’ But when I really started to think about this genre, I wondered, ‘Why don’t they have Black people, or why do the Black people have to die in the first 10 minutes?’”

Photo: HBO

The creator goes on to explain, “That’s what I pitched to HBO. We can launch off the platform of his book, reclaim the reclamation, and make a television show for people of color. In that respect, the show isn’t just horror but really an all genres space.”

Green previously co-created, executive produced, and wrote the WGN series Underground, the first scripted U.S. television show focused on slavery and the Underground Railroad. The critically acclaimed historical drama was canceled in 2017 after two seasons by WGN after executives shared the series no longer aligned with company goals, theGrio reported.

Earlier this month, OWN broadcasted Revisiting Underground, an all-new half-hour special from Sony, hosted by executive producer John Legend. While OWN did not air any new episodes of Underground, it picked up the series for reruns, and the after-show special brought new elements to fans.

Misha Green along with the cast and crew made appearances and shared personal stories, reflected on the series, and discussed Underground’s relevance today.

