17-year-old arrested for ‘mass murder’ of 5, unborn child in Indianapolis

Six are left dead after a family dispute in Indianapolis.

A 17-year-old has been taken into custody after their alleged involvement in the murder of his family. On Sunday, police said five people were left dead and an unborn child in what they are calling the “Adams Street shooting.”

According to Indy Star , police discovered a teenage boy who had been shot around 4 a.m. on Sunday between Keystone Avenue and Sherman Drive on the 3300 block of East 36th Street. He is the only survivor of the incident besides the alleged shooter.

“Yesterday, we promised swift justice for this heinous act. Today, we delivered on that promise,” said Chief Randal Taylor of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in a statement. “While removing the alleged perpetrator of yesterday’s mass murder from our neighborhoods does not bring back the lives senselessly lost, hopefully, it will bring us one step closer to healing as a community.”

“They killed my family,” said the survivor to police. He added that his brother had killed his family after their father chastised him about coming in the house early Sunday morning after being out Saturday night. He recalled being downstairs in the home with his parents then he heard his sister say “he shot them,” then he heard additional gunshots.

The teen told officials his brother, “came down the stairs with a draco gun, a handgun that shoots rifle rounds, and started shooting,” per Fox 59.

He ran out of the home and his brother followed while aiming the gun and shooting at him.

“Because we had found that young man who has suffered some significant gunshot wounds, and he pointed us in the direction of that Adams Street address, which we had no idea what we would find when we walked in the door there, when the officers walked in the door there,” said Chris Bailey, IMPD Assistant Chief. “I can’t imagine the horrific nature of what they had to see yesterday.”

Raymond Childs, 42, Kezzie Childs, 42, Elijah Childs, 18, Rita Childs, 13, and Kiara Hawkins, 19, along with her unborn child were found deceased in the home.

There have been 21 homicides in Indianapolis so far this year.

