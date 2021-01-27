New drama from ‘Greenleaf’ creator ‘Delilah’ announces cast, directors

Oprah Winfrey will executive produce the series with Craig Wright

Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network has announced fourteen additional cast members for its upcoming drama series Delilah from acclaimed Greenleaf creator Craig Wright.

Winfrey will executive produce the series with Wright and Charles Randolph-Wright, according to the press release.

Kelly Jacobs, Khalil Johnson and Braelyn Rankins star as series regulars, along with recurring cast Lyriq Bent (Four Brothers, She’s Gotta Have It, Saw), Joseph Callender (Overcomer) Michel Curiel (Sistas, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Nigel Gibbs (Breaking Bad, Beautiful Boy), Leonard Harmon (Black Boots), Candace B. Harris (The Single Life, Valor), Gray Hawks (Outer Banks), Joe Holt (The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, The Punisher), Saycon Sengbloh (In The Dark, Scandal) and Amanda Tavarez (Queen Sugar, Cake: The Series).

Additionally, Ayoka Chenzira (Queen Sugar, Greenleaf) and Crystle C. Roberson join the directing team that includes Charles Randolph-Wright and Cheryl Dunye.

Here’s the synpsis for the series:

Delilah left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle so she could make raising her kids her number one priority. Now she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised. In addition to raising her two kids, Maia and Marcus, Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion; manages her relationship with her frustrating ex; and to top it all off, she’s about to go up against her best friend Tamara in court for the first time. Delilah has always represented the underdogs. Tamara has always represented the wealthy and powerful. But this case is different: this time, Delilah’s most cherished friendship is on the line, and there are lives at stake. But Delilah does what she always does – she seeks justice for those who need it most.

Delilah will air on OWN in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Craig Wright is currently developing a spinoff of Greenleaf, and Lynn Whitfield’s Lady Mae Greenleaf character is said to be the focus of the potential new series.

Wright served as writer and producer on Lost and Six Feet Under, and was supervising producer on the long-running series Brothers and Sisters. He was Emmy-nominated for his writing on Six Feet Under, and received three WGA Award nominations, winning the Dramatic Series award in 2004 for Lost. In addition, Wright was executive producer and writer for Tyrant and Rush and was consulting producer on United States of Tara.

