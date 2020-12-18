T.I. says time spent with his daughter is ‘thot prevention time’

He excuses his parenting style's double standards by saying, 'because sons can’t get pregnant.'

One would think that after the fiasco known as “Hymen-gate,” rapper T.I. would think twice about making provocative statements about raising daughters. However, just this week, he found himself once again facing backlash after explaining how he plans to keep his daughter from being a stripper.

On the most recent episode of T.I.’s uber-popular podcast, “ExpediTIously,” he had a candid conversation with fellow ATL rapper 21 Savage about parenting. In the clip – which has since gone viral – Tip asserted that he believes any time a father spends with his daughter is called “thot prevention hours,” which will likely keep them from getting on a pole to strip.

The conversation began with the 40-year-old acknowledging that women are treated unfairly from the time they’re born. But when 21 Savage admits he’s more strict with his daughter, in comparison to his son, T.I. interjects and excuses the double standard by saying “because sons can’t get pregnant”.

“I want her to know how to feel real love so she could know how to discern the difference,” 21 Savage explains at one point, to which the older entertainer then quips, “Me and Lil Duval call it ‘thot prevention hours.’ You gotta put in them thot prevention hours, keep your daughter off the pole.”

“So, you spending time going to daddy/daughter dances and you’re taking them on trips where it’s just you and her, those are thot prevention hours that you’re putting in,” he continued. “You got to do that! Your a** don’t do that, well her a** gon’ be somewhere in Magic City man…trying to figure it out.”

As a surprise to no one, these comments sparked irritation and backlash from fans who say this once again shows T.I. believes his primary role as a father is to police the sexuality of his female children. Others pushed back and said not only were his assertions woefully oversimplified, but they also disparage the lived experiences of sex workers.

“If misogynistic was a father… tuh 🥴”, wrote one reader after the post was shared on TheShadeRoom, while another user opined, “This is why his daughter is so big on mental health look what he says.”

