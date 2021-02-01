Meghan McCain calls for GOP to remove Majorie Taylor Greene from committee

'I would argue that this is how we got Trump in the first place and that there’s just no nuance in it.'

The View co-host Meghan McCain has added her voice to the chorus of criticism against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), calling her a “total whack job conspiracy theorist.”

“You guys know me, I know you. I’m not like Marjorie Taylor Greene. I’m a Republican,” McCain told the daytime panel on Monday, per The Hill. “I don’t believe in birtherism. I don’t believe in the Confederate flag … but as long as it’s Marjorie Taylor Greene [that remains in the news,] people like me don’t matter anymore.”

The freshman Georgia lawmaker has been under fire after her social media history showed she once endorsed the execution of prominent Democrats such as former President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Greene, who was elected in November to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district, is facing calls to resign after a resurfaced Facebook post revealed that she agreed with a 2018 Parkland shooting conspiracy that the event was a “false flag,” theGRIO reported. She also called David Hogg, a survivor of the shooting, a coward.

.@MeghanMcCain calls Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “loud and embarrassing and not effective”: “Greene is giving the media and giving the public exactly the wrong thing at the wrong moment.”



“I do think she should be removed from any and all appointments she had.” pic.twitter.com/yfZ28jpjzO February 1, 2021

McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz), said Greene’s controversy is “giving the media and giving the public exactly the wrong thing at the wrong moment.” She also made clear that she is “sick of trying to defend the fact that this crazy person isn’t like the rest of us.”

Greene recently filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, and wrote that she was “told that Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that ‘we need another school shooting’ in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control,” Media Matters for America also reported.

On The View this week, McCain urged Republican leadership in the House to pull “any and all appointments” from Rep. Greene, saying “she’s sort of loud and embarrassing and not effective.”

Fellow co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar both agreed that Greene “is the Republican Party now” and the “Republican Party is the MAGA Party.”

“I think the more that the mainstream media continues to come out and say that all Republicans are birthers and crazy people and we believe in space lasers, then the more it makes traditional Republicans—and there’s still a lot of them in the country—go back into their corners,” McCain explained. “And this is becoming very tribal, and I would argue that this is how we got Trump in the first place and that there’s just no nuance in it.”

