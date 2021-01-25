Lori Harvey calls boyfriend Michael B. Jordan ‘mine’ following vacation

Harvey commented under Jordan's latest Instagram picture

Loading the player...

Following their romantic vacation, Lori Harvey called her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan “mine” in the comments on Instagram.

After months of swirling rumors, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan took to Instagram to officially confirm their relationship. Ever since their social media debut, they have been busy letting us into their love and are certainly making it clear where they stand with each other, even in the comments.

It’s official: Rising-star actor Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey are dating, as both made it known on Instagram. (Photos by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET and Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Beautycon)

The photo, taken by Harvey herself, features Jordan catching some sun, shirtless and in swim trunks. Jordan captioned the picture, “Spf 1000 pls 😅 📸: @loriharvey.”

Harvey seems to be proud of her photography skills and her man, as she commented “mine” underneath the now popular picture.

The post has already earned over 3 million likes on Instagram, as have many of Jordan’s recent pictures with Harvey. He took to Instagram again last week to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday with a snowy picture of the two of them. He captioned the photo, “10:10 HBD,” and Harvey commented, “My baby,” with pink hearts.

The couple has received attention from other celebrities on social media as well. Gabrielle Union, Lee Daniels, Yara Shahidi, and more have commented on Jordan’s posts with hearts and congratulations for the new couple.

Steve Harvey recently opened up about his stepdaughter’s new relationship. He revealed on The Steve Harvey Morning Show that “he likes this one,” but still has his “eye on him.”

He explained, “I still got my eye on him. I mean, I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you…but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.’”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

