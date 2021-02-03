Idris Elba, wife Sabrina to develop Afro-futuristic anime series

The series will be for the anime streaming service, Crunchyroll

According to Variety, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba are set to develop and executive produce an Afro-futuristic anime series.

The couple’s new project comes from a deal with Crunchyroll, an anime streaming service that is currently being sold to Sony’s Funimation group. The show, currently titled Dantai, will be produced by Idris’ Green Door Pictures and Sabrina’s Pink Towel Pictures. A description for the series describes the show as, “an Afro-futuristic sci-fi series set in a city where the rise of biotechnology has created an ever-widening gap between the haves and have-nots,” and will pick up when, “Two rising stars from each side of this divide are pitted against each other in a story that will ultimately explore equality and kinship within a corrupt society.”

In an official press release, the Elbas spoke out on the upcoming series and what it means to them. Their statement reads, “We’re really excited to be announcing this deal on our first anime. We’re both fans of the genre and see a huge opportunity to create something unique for a powerhouse like Crunchyroll. The story of ‘Dantai’ is our first collaboration as producers together and is one that is close to our hearts.”

It seems Crunchyroll is also excited about their new partnership with the celebrity couple. According to Variety, the GM of Crunchyroll said, “This development deal with Sabrina and Idris Elba is another example of how we’re working with best-in-class partners to bring in new audiences and tell fresh and compelling stories through a medium that transcends genres and generations.”

No further details on Dantai have been released at this time, but with Crunchyroll just breaking the 4 million subscriber mark last month, it is certainly a highly-anticipated anime event.

