‘The Best Man’ series in development at Peacock with original cast

The cast of the 1999 film The Best Man is back and this time it is for a limited series. The series will stream for 10-episodes under Peacock and features the original ensemble.

“Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise,” said Malcolm D. Lee, who directed the films and will direct the show, per Deadline.

“We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

The star-studded full cast featuring Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Harold Perrineau, Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, and Regina Hall will return for The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Actress Regina Hall, Actor Morris Chestnut and Actress Nia Long attend the 45th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

The only missing cast member is Monica Calhoun, whose character died during the film’s sequel The Best Man Holiday, which debuted in 2013.

“The Best Man films were a cultural touchstone during my college days — and they’ve remained influential pop culture references to this day,” said executive producer Dayna Lynne North, who is known for her work on Insecure.

“I’ve grown up laughing with these characters, copying their dance moves, and grieving at their losses. I am overjoyed to be partnering with Malcolm D. Lee and this amazing cast to adapt this iconic franchise at Peacock.”

The original film was created off a $9 million budget and grossed $34 million domestically. The sequel brought in $70 million.

The Best Man Holiday Movie Poster cropped Photo: BeFunky.com

Per IMDb, the film’s plot goes as follows:

“Just before his best friend’s wedding, the life of Chicago writer becomes crazy when the friend guesses that new book’s story based on his bride’s fervent past.”

A third film was set to be created in 2014 and released in 2016. It was never made due to scheduling issues. Now, fans can get their fix of their faves with the new series.

According to the publication, the actors signed seven-figure deals to revive their roles. Filming could start as early as September.

